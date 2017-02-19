IAmAMuslimToo Times Square Protest Today: 5 Things To Know

REX/Shutterstock

Today, New Yorkers joined together in Times Square to rally around the Muslim community at the ‘I Am A Muslim Too’ protest, hosted by Russell Simmons. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

1. The “Today, I Am A Muslim Too” rally is being held in Times Square in New York City.

In a show of solidarity with the Muslim community of New York City, protesters will gather in Times Square on Feb. 19 at 12 p.m and prepare to hear speakers at 12:30 p.m.

2. This is not the first #IAmAMuslimToo protest.

This event is being held in response to the executive order President Donald Trump signed that put in place a ban on travelers from seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations and it is not the first “Today, I Am A Muslim Too” rally. The previous rally was held in March 2010 and drew more than 5,000 people to Times Square.

3. There are some powerhouse New York City celebrities behind this event.

Russell Simmons, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Imam Shamsi Ali and Mayor Bill De Blasio are all participating in the event

4. Russell says this rally will be a great way for Americans to band together during this difficult time.

“African Americans, women, Latinos, Asians and LGBTQ are all at risk, but there is no freedom in that privileged status either because the spirit of the oppressor is oppressed as well,” Russell said in a statement before the rally. “We are living in a time when unity will make America great. This is a special moment for all Americans of goodwill to band together to promote the kind of compassion and equality for others that we want for ourselves.”

5. They’re expecting a large turnout at the rally and other rallies are said to be taking place in solidarity around the country.

So far, there are 1,900 people who say they will be attending the NYC protest on the event’s Facebook page and another 7,300 are interested. Nice!

