Drake Claps Back At Kanye West For ‘Sh***ing’ On His Music: ‘I Accept, But Don’t Respect It’

Drake is good, and he knows it. That’s why he had no problem clapping back at Kanye West when the rapper dissed the ‘Hotline Bling’ singer’s music during his Saint Pablo tour. Yeezy better get ready to be put in his place!

Kanye West, 39, who are you calling “overplayed”? The “Famous” rapper seriously slammed Drake, 30, when he dissed his music during his Saint Pablo tour last year and fans have been waiting to hear the “Hotline Bling” singer clap back ever since. Now, we finally know what Drake thinks of the crazy diss.

“I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, as in the same breath, I went from being… like working on a project with him, to him sort of publicly s****ing on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much,” Drake told DJ Semtex on OVO Radio.

“But yeah, I’m not really sure, everybody’s got their own thing going on. Again, me, when I hear that, I just distance myself from it, you know?” Drake continued, as he explained how he felt about Kanye’s hurtful remarks. “Alright, if that’s what it is I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make, but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all. You know, ‘cuz I feel like me and Khaled are just good people, I’m not sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night.”

We hope Kanye and Drake can work it out, cause we’d love to hear a collaboration!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Drake should forgive Kanye for what he said? Do you think what Kanye said was wrong? Give us all your thoughts below!

