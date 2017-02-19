Donald Trump Fires Official After He Allegedly Makes ‘Awkward’ Comments About Ivanka

REX/Shutterstock

For the second time in a week, Donald Trump has fired a national security advisor. He reportedly terminated a senior security official, Craig Deare, after he allegedly commented about Ivanka Trump’s good looks and more. Deare was later escorted out of the office.

Donald Trump, 70, reportedly decided to fire a senior administration official after he supposedly made “awkward” comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, at a private event. Craig Deare was escorted out of the Executive Office Building in Washington on Feb. 17, after also criticizing the president’s policies and discussing the “dysfunction in the White House,” according to the DailyMail. Only one month ago, Donald appointed him to head the National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere division, but things clearly didn’t work out.

Trump’s decision to fire Deare allegedly came after he took issue with Trump’s negative policies towards Mexico, during a private talk on Feb. 17, current and former administration officials told DailyMail. Deare reportedly also made “awkward” comments about how physically attractive Ivanka is. However, let’s not forget that Trump has made remarks like this about his daughter before. “She does have a very nice figure,” he said on The View in 2006. “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.”

Deare was reportedly frustrated that Trump had gone ahead and signed an executive order stating that he planned to begin the building the wall on the Mexican border. Deare was also allegedly being left out of the policy discussions about Mexico.

A senior White House official confirmed that Deare is no longer working at the National Security Council. He’s also the second senior NSC official to leave in a week! Now, Deare has returned to the position he previously held at the National Defense University. He has a long history there, as he’s been on the faculty in Washington since 2001. Deare has yet to comment on the ordeal.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think Donald Trump made the right decision? Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.