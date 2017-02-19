David Cassidy ‘Slurring & Stumbling’ On Stage Sparks Drunk Accusations — Watch Super Sad Video

TMZ

Oh, this is so very, very sad! 70s star and former teen heartthrob David Cassidy is facing accusations of being drunk on stage after ‘slurring and stumbling’ his way through a performance in Agoura. HollywoodLife.com has video and details.

David Cassidy has been accused of falling off the wagon after appearing to be drunk on stage during a performance in Agoura on Feb. 18. The troubled 70s teen heartthrob was caught on video, slurring through several of his songs, forgetting lyrics and falling over hard after walking into a monitor. Oh boy, this is so incredibly sad. During his tragic performance, the 66-year-old announced that he would be retiring from the music biz, due to ill health — sharing that his concert on Feb. 18. would be his last ever.

David, who is the dad of Gossip Girl star, Katie Cassidy, has a long and well documented history of struggling with alcohol dependency. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, David has a number of DUI convictions under his belt, and has been to rehab on multiple occasions. The singer’s first DUI occurred In Florida back in 2010, when he was pulled over by a cop who noticed his car was swerving over the road.

He got busted again, in NYC, three years later after the arresting officer spotted his car driving on the wrong side of the road. The second arrest resulted in a suspected six-month sentence. Fast forward one year and David was in hot water once again, getting busted for yet another DUI after making an illegal right turn on a red light. He was ordered to undergo inpatient rehab treatment and put under probation for five years.

David spoke out publicly about his struggle with alcohol addiction in a 2014 interview with Piers Morgan. He said that his latest DUI arrest had been a “wake up cal” and admitted that he’s physical state was so bad that if he took another drink, it could be his last one. “If I take another drink, I’m going to die, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I’m dead,” David said. “You know, they say it’s a slippery slope. … It’s not a slippery slope. It’s from 12:00 to 6:00 on the clock and the whole face is ice. One sip, one drink, because there is no such a thing, not to an alcoholic. You have one and you’re — you’re done. I’d be done.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think David Cassidy was dunk on stage? Let us know in the comments below.

