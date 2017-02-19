Christina El Moussa ‘Blindsided’ By Tarek Advertising His Own Business: She’s ‘Furious’

Image Courtesy of HGTV

Divorces are never fun, but Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s split is straight up nasty! Christina, who currently stars alongside her estranged husband on ‘Flip Or Flop,’ is ‘incredibly mad’ that Tarek has already started advertising his own business, without her. She didn’t think it’d happen so soon!



“Tarek and Christina [El Moussa] are keeping it together by a string. She was blindsided by his new business ad. Their lawyers have been working out splitting up their assets and their joint businesses so she knew it would happen eventually, but not like this. He didn’t give her a heads up which makes her incredibly mad. She’s furious,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Tarek dropped his Flip Or Flop star and estranged wife from his real estate business amid their nasty divorce. They’ve always worked together, and currently star on TV together, but now Tarek has made it clear he wants to move forward in business without Christina.

Tarek is now circulating ads in Orange County, California with just his face and name on them. The real estate agent is reportedly working with Sotheby’s now, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

“Tarek and Christina were definitely putting on a show for the public,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, following the couple’s Las Vegas appearance on Feb. 10. “When the cameras weren’t pointed at them the smiles dropped and there was definite tension between them. They did not look happy to be together, at all. It’s clear they’re just going through the motions in an attempt to save their show,” the source said.

