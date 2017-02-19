Blue Ivy Carter: The 13 Photos That Prove She’s Basically The Next Beyonce

Courtesy of Instagram

Okay, Blue Ivy and Beyonce are officially the CUTEST mother/daughter duo of all-time. As the singer and Jay Z’s only child for more than five years, the little one has spent major time bonding with her famous parents — and she’s basically turning into a replica of Bey. Check out their look-alike pics that prove it right here!

Blue Ivy Carter is only five years old, but she’s basically already a star in her own right! Of course, it helps that she has two of the most well-known A-listers, Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, as parents, but Blue has quickly developed an infections personality of her own — she reminds us SO much of her mama!

Beyonce has referred to Blue as her “biggest muse,” but the five-year-old has clearly gotten inspiration from her mom, too. At just four years old, she proved she’s already a red carpet pro by posing for photographers at the 2016 Video Music Awards in the cutest gold dress ever. Although she stuck close to Bey for her walk into the event, she looked totally comfortable in front of all the flashing lights. Now, we’re patiently waiting until we see walking a carpet all on her own!

This wasn’t even the most high-profile event Blue has attended, though. Although she, Bey and Jay didn’t take to the red carpet at the Grammys in 2017, they were inside the ceremony, and Blue totally stole the show in a pink suit. She was absolutely beaming while her mom performed onstage, totally hamming it up whenever the cameras were on her.

Okay, Blue is officially the cutest, and you can see the proof that she’s the next Beyonce in the photo gallery above. Start clicking through!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blue is growing up to be just like Beyonce?! Do you think she’ll want a career in the spotlight like her mom?

