Bella Hadid Wears Cross Pasties & Sheer Top While Out With Kendall Jenner — See Pics

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner still bring their fashion A-game even on a girls’ night out and Bella’s risqué outfit has everyone talking!

Ooh la la! Bella Hadid, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 21, both have been known to show off some nipple. On Feb. 18, Bella continued with the trend in a sheer top with only criss-cross tape covering her up and long black jacket over top. Meanwhile Kendall rocked a black leather pants with a t-shirt and fluffy red coat and baseball cap. The ladies looked fab for a night out on the town.

Both models have been absolutely ruling the runways. Bella had tears in her eyes over the course of Fashion Week. She explained what got her so chocked up at the Oscar De La Renta show. “I mean, literally, I also cried! I don’t know if it’s just a very emotional week, but that show has always been something really big to me. It’s such an iconic brand and I’ve always looked up to the designers. I cried when I got the show in general, and then when I heard I was closing, I was at a loss for words. [That dress] was so beautiful; when I first tried it on, it was so incredible.”

Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, 21, described a moving political moment during the Prabal Gurung show. “I went out and walked, and right before [the] finale, when Prabal was about to go walk, I saw him tearing up,” she said. The models all wore politically inspired shirts with phrases like, “I am an immigrant,” “Nevertheless, she persisted” and “This is what a feminist looks like.” Gigi could not help, but feel the power of the moment. “And I just started crying, because it was such a beautiful, moving show. Everybody in the audience was crying during the finale; it was really, really powerful and I’m really proud of him. It was incredible.”

