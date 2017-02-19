Angelina Jolie’s Friends Urging Her To Let Go Of Her Fury At Brad Pitt, But She Can’t

REX/Shutterstock

It’s been six months since Angelina Jolie filed divorce docs against Brad Pitt, but she’s still livid at her estranged husband. Angelina’s friends are trying to get her to cool her jets, but she’s holding onto that anger, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Will she ever be able to let it go?

It’s seemed like Angelina Jolie, 41, has made strides since her tumultuous split from husband Brad Pitt, 53. The actress was just spotted at her first film premiere since the breakup on February 18 looking radiant and happy with her six children. Brad wasn’t around, but Angelina wasn’t letting their split affect the big opening of her movie First They Killed My Father in the Siem Reap province of Cambodia. And just before that, the actress was spotted without her wedding ring and engagement ring for the first time.

While that would give the appearance that she’s moved on for good, Angelina’s feelings are still tender six months past the spilt from her husband. While she had a passionate and romantic love with Brad, it’s spoiled with anger and spite, much to her friends’ dismay.

“It’s incredibly sad. It’s crazy, it’s like all that incredible love and passion has done a complete 180 and turned overnight into anger and hatred,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angie’s friends are urging her to let her grievances go, but she can’t — it’s eating her up and she wants her pound of flesh, no matter what the cost may be.”

Ouch! It’s so upsetting to see that this once happy couple can’t even bear to be in the same room! The source told us that Angelina is still “spitting mad” at her ex, and thinks that she’s the “wounded party” in their messy divorce. It has to be hard dealing with such a complicated custody battle and public divorce. We can understand why she would be upset with anyone right now — especially Brad.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina will ever stop being mad at Brad? Tell us in the comments!

