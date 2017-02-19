Angelina Jolie Hinting That Brad Pitt Custody Battle Ending? ‘We Are A Family’

Image Courtesy of BBC

Angelina Jolie tearfully broke her silence about her ongoing divorce with Brad Pitt for the first time, during a sit-down interview which aired on Feb. 19. The actress said ‘we are a family,’ so could their bitter custody battle be coming to an end?

Angelina Jolie, 41, had to fight back tears while opening up about her split with Brad Pitt, 53, for the first time, during an emotional sit down interview with BBC World News which aired Feb. 19. The actress seemingly hinted that their heated custody battle could be coming to an end, as she said, “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.” The exes announced they were divorcing in Sept. 2016.

Angelina realizes she’s not alone, as the star noted, “Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family, we’ve all being through a difficult time.” The activist also addressed how she’s prioritizing her six kids as they undergo these major life changes. She explained, “My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Angelina also remained completely honest about how the hardship affected her family. “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time,” she said, visibly upset by the topic. “It’s been a difficult few months. I’m going through a moment when just everybody’s in my room. Two hamsters, two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful.”

As far as the future goes, Angelina said she hopes to travel around the world visiting her kids. She added, “Everything I do I hope is that I represent something, and I represent the right things to my children, and give them the right sense of what they’re capable of, and the world as it should be seen. Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world, where they have a really good sense and become rounded people.”

