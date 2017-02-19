Abby Wambach Is Engaged To Christian Mom Girlfriend — See Super Cute Announcement Pic

Instagram

Abby Wambach is getting married! The openly gay soccer star announced she’s engaged to her Christian blogger mom girlfriend, Glennon Doyle Melton, in a super cute Instagram post. HollywoodLife.com has all the details!

Abby Wambach is set to walk down the aisle with her longtime girlfriend, Glennon Doyle Melton. The soccer star took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a beautiful pic of her hand holding her Christian blogger mom fiancee’s — beautiful sparkling engagement rings on full display. The 36-year-old captioned the black & white photo, Happy. #iseethemoonnow.”

Happy. #iseethemoonnow A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:19am PST

Glennon was first to announce the engagement, posting the same black & white pic on her Facebook page, along with the caption, “Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins.” Awwww!!!!

The happy couple went public with their romance last Nov. just months after the Christian author divorced from her husband, Craig Melton. Glennon posted news of their hot new romance via her Instagram, sharing a sweet picture of the two women together, captioned, “Feels like the world could use all the love it can get right now. So today, I’m going to share with you my new love.”

Abby was also fresh out of a break-up at the time they met — she was going through a stressful divorce from her wife, Sarah Huffman. The world was shocked to learn Abby and Sarah were divorcing, as they had appeared to be rock solid. However, the fall-out from Abby’s struggle with alcohol and prescription drug abuse proved to be too much for the couple to deal with. Abby wrote about her challenges in her memoir, Forward, admitting that her 2016 DUI arrest proved to be the turning point she needed to put her life back on track. In the book, Abby speaks candidly about her descent into dependency — admitting that her out-of-control abuse of vodka, Ambien and Adderall sent her life spiraling out of control.

HollywoodLifers, leave your messages of congratulations for the happy couple in the comments below!