Real Madrid Vs. Espanyol Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Real Madrid took steps to repeat as Champions League champs by beating Napoli, They’ll try to ensure they win La Liga when they play Espanyol on Feb. 18. The action should be great so don’t miss a second!

Though Real Madrid’s only leading La Liga by a single point, Los Blancos haven’t played as many fames as Barcelona, Sevilla or any of the teams breathing down their necks. So, when Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Karim Benzema, 29, Sergio Ramos, 30, and the rest of Real welcome Espanyol to Santiago Bernbeu for this match, expect the squad to go all-out to earn those extra three points. The game is set for 10:15 AM ET so start the day with some sport!

Real looks repeat their win against Napoli in the Champions League. Los Blancos went 3-1 over the Italian side during their Feb. 15 UCL match. Lorenzo Insigne, 25, drew first blood, scoring in the 8th minute for Napoli, but Karim answered in the 18th minute. Toni Kroos, 27, and Casemiro, 24, added to the score after the half, putting Real in a good position to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Barcelona fell 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain, putting Blaugrana on the verge of their earliest UCL elimination in over a decade. While this has shocked most of the world, one person was happy – Sergio Ramos. When asked if he was happy to see Barca lose so badly, he said, “I won’t say no.”

“I don’t like to see my friends suffer, but obviously I don’t like Barcelona to win,” he said, according to ESPN FC. “I wasn’t [surprised.] What it means is that in Champions League any team pays for a bad game. PSG did a great game, put pressure in the front.”

Going into this game with Espanyol, Real is expected to roll through without problems. Real has beaten Los Pericos in their last nine matches, according to Goal, racking up 27 points. Espanyol has only managed to score twice, and their last win at Bernabeu came in 1996. While Espanyol sits within the Top-10, they’ve only won four games on the road – and only against lower-tier teams.

