Chelsea Vs. Wolverhampton Wolves Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Online

With a commanding lead in the Premier League, will Chelsea also win the FA Cup this season? They face a struggling Wolverhampton squad on Feb. 18, so tune in to see if the Blues will stay dominant or if the Wolves will pull off the upset!

Going into this game, it looks like no one can stop Chelsea. They’re running away from Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool. The Blues are about to run over Wolverhampton Wolves, as the struggling Wanderers F.C. are 18th in the EFL Championship league.

This could be a match that proves why Chelsea is the top team in English football or a shocking upset. The match is set for 12:30 PM ET so be sure to catch every kick, block and goooooooooal!

At least the Wolves will have the home field advantage, as Chelsea heads to Molineux Stadium. They may leave with a win. Though, Blues manager Antonio Conte, 47, may rest David Luiz, 29, after the center-back struggled against Burnley, according to the Evening Standard. Instead of aggravating David’s knee injury, Antonio might sub in Kurt Zouma, 22, to shine in this match.

Though, after suffering a 1-1 draw with Burnley, the EPL leaders had a bit of a shocker, according to Gary Cahill, 31, the Blues’ vice-captain. “I thought we could have played a lot better at Burnley,” he said according to ESPN, “and maybe that’s a little wake-up call where we realize that it’s obviously going to be tough to cross the line and there’s plenty of football to be played. But we have to keep focused, keep working and believe in what we have been doing all season.”

At this point, the team needs to stay focus because any kind of error could spell disaster for their season. Speaking of regaining focus, Diego Costa, 28, has failed to score in his last four appearances with Chelsea, leading some to worry that he’s slumping. However, Gary’s not bugging about the lack of goals from Diego.

“It didn’t even cross my mind to be honest,” Gary said. “It’s a team thing. I think we could have played a lot better than that. If we had then Diego would get a few more opportunities — it goes hand in hand.” Hopefully, Diego can unload a few screamers in this match.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you thin Chelsea will win or will the Wolves snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat?

