‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Drops Christina From Real Estate Business Amid Split

It’s over! Tarek El Moussa may be keeping it professional on camera with Christina in the midst of their split, but off he’s going his own way. We’ve got the details on his next move!

Tarek El Moussa, 35, has made his move. The former Flip Or Flop star has starting doing his own thing in the real estate business without his ex Christina, 33. The former duo have been keeping it cool on camera, but now Tarek has made it clear he’s got some new business priorities.

Tarek has started circulating ads in Orange County, California with only his face and name on them with Christina’s no where to be found. The real estate agent is reportedly working with Sotheby’s now, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Yikes!

“Tarek and Christina were definitely putting on a show for the public,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com following the couple’s Las Vegas appearance on Feb. 10. ““When the cameras weren’t pointed at them the smiles dropped and there was definite tension between them. They did not look happy to be together, at all. It’s clear they’re just going through the motions in an attempt to save their show,” the source said.

Despite the bad blood between the divorcing couple, Christina still shared the love as the couple continued to film the last seven episodes of their HGTV show for the season. She posted a cute shot hanging with the crew and even Tarek on Instagram on Feb. 15. “I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you,” she wrote in the caption.

