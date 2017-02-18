Tarek El Moussa: First Photo With Kids On Set Since Split Drama With Christina — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Tarek El Moussa has got his hands FULL! Amidst filming the upcoming season of ‘Flip Or Flop’ with ex Christina, the real estate hunk still made time to hang out with his two adorable children on set. See the heartwarming picture, right here!

It’s “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” for Tarek El Moussa, 35! It was a family affair for the Flip Or Flop star (well, except for Christina El Moussa, 33) when he returned to set on Feb. 18. He’s been extremely busy lately juggling co-parenting and filming the hit TV series, but like all amazing dads, Tarek managed to multi-task like a pro. The father-of-two cuddled daughter Taylor and son Brayden on set with the biggest smile on his face. This is the happiest we’ve seen Tarek since going public with his heartbreaking divorce.

On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

“On set today with my loves,” the captioned the loving Instagram picture. “I love creating memories on camera together…many, many years from now we will sit with our grandkids and binge watch #FlipOrFlop! So lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them.” Christina may have not been included in their photo, but she’s still a member of the gang! In fact, the blonde bombshell recently gushed over Tarek and the Flip Or Flop cast in an Instagram post of her own.

Fans of the show were seriously worried that filming the next season would be tense or awkward, but it’s actually “a breeze!” It was understandably tough in the beginning, as some of the crew felt like they were “walking on eggshells” around the argumentative couple, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. These days, however, it sounds like Tarek and Christina are mastering how to work together as professionals and not let their personal business interfere. Even though Christina has moved on with Gary Anderson, she’s been instructed to keep new romances off camera.

