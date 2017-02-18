Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Split: He’s ‘Focusing More On Himself & The Baby’

REX/Shutterstock

Time for a fresh start! Rob Kardashian is reportedly ‘focusing more on himself and the baby’ after his devastating split with Blac Chyna. The exes are living separately and are no longer planning their wedding, so he’s finally ready for a change.

Rob Kardashian, 29, has new priorities now that he’s no longer living with Blac Chyna, 28, after their recent split, according to E! News. “Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work,” a source told the publication on their Feb. 17 report. “He’s been focusing on his [Arthur George] sock line more.” The former flames share a precious 3-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, but they’re going to have to adapt to simply co-parenting their only child together in the future.

Due to the tumultuous nature of their year-long relationship, many of Rob’s loved ones are in support of their split. “His friends think right now this is definitely for the best,” their source continued. Many of his close pals supported Rob and Chyna’s romance when they first got together, since she made him happy. “He was like the old Rob,” the source said, revealing how he was laughing and smiling all the time. “We missed him. It was so good to have him back.”

Rob and Chyna have also reportedly called off their wedding plans and split for good after months of tension-filled fights. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” They haven’t been spotted together in over a month and Chyna was recently seen without her engagement ring.

As we previously reported, their devastating split is especially hurting and bothering his mom Kris Jenner, 61. “This was somewhat expected but all parts sad,” a source close to the KUWTK reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She finds this breakup to be a complete nightmare in the making, and the bad totally outweighs the good right now in her eyes.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear Rob’s focusing on his family and well-being? Tell us!

