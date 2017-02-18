Paulina Gretzky Pregnant With Fiancé Dustin Johnson’s 2nd Child — See Baby Bump Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

It’s official! Paulina Gretzky is pregnant with her fiancé Dustin Johnson’s second child. She revealed the big news with an adorable photo of her growing baby bump on Feb. 18, much to the delight of their fans! See the heartwarming announcement!

Paulina Gretzky, 28, is officially expecting another bundle of joy! The model announced that she was pregnant with her fiancé Dustin Johnson‘s second child on Feb. 18, by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump. She revealed the exciting news via Instagram, posting a casual pic of herself sitting cross-legged alongside their family dog. While holding up her ultrasound photo, she opted for a chic nude off-the-shoulder top, which accentuated her newfound curves! “Coming soon…” she wrote, prompting fans to immediately send her the sweetest well-wishes!

Family..where life begins and love never ends. @djohnsonpga @janetgretzky A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:04pm PST

It’s unknown whether the couple is having a baby boy or little girl, but we’re sure they’ll be absolutely elated either way. Paulina and her pro-golfer beau, 32, are already proud parents of an adorable two-year-old son named Tatum Gretzky Johnson. She loves spending time with her mini-me, as she last treated fans to a photo of them at Maui Ocean Center’s aquarium in Hawaii.

Wayne Gretzky‘s daughter gave birth to her first child on Jan. 19, 2015, outside of Los Angeles. Of course, now the NHL legend can look forward to becoming a grandfather of another precious angel, so we’re sure he’s over the moon! As far as the baby’s name is concerned, it might start with a “T.” It’s a Gretzky tradition, since Wayne’s sons are named Tristan, Trevor, and Ty.

Paulina and Dustin have been engaged for three and a half years, as he popped the question in Aug. 2013. He shared the heartwarming news of their engagement via Twitter, posting a photo of her wearing the diamond sparkler. “She said yes!!!,” the 12-time PGA Tour winner gushed. After their latest announcement, we can’t wait to see more glowing photos of Paulina!

