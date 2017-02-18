Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Why She’s Finally Over Him & Ready To Move On

SplashNews

Better to have loved and lost? Kourtney Kardashian is ready to move on from Scott Disick, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, and she’s vowing that she won’t take him back after his latest escapades. Find out what the reality star hopes to do next!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, is hoping to start fresh with her love life. The mother-of-three has been growing tired of the drama that comes from being in a relationship with Scott Disick, 33, so she’s ready to make some big changes in 2017. “She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney’s just sick of his non-stop bullsh*t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

“Everyone has heard it all before, numerous times, but she actually seems like she truly means it this time,” our insider explained. “It’s taken Kourtney ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott. She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

Kourtney also shared a cryptic post that seemed to be about their fizzled romance on Feb. 18, reading, “And in the end, we were all just humans, drunk on the idea that love, only love, could heal our brokenness.” That powerful quote comes from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel The Great Gatsby, which illustrates how relationships can be the greatest source of pleasure and pain.

Scott and Kourtney have certainly had a roller coaster relationship over the years, but they always shower their kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with love. Fans were hoping they worked out their differences after seemingly rekindling their romance, however it seems that ship has sailed again. Scott recently joined Kourtney on her family trip to Costa Rica, but left early after allegedly being spotted with another woman. We just hope the exes stay cordial going forward!

