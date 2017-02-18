Kim Zolciak Flaunts Huge Boobs & Butt In See-Through Bikini Top & Tiny Thong — See Pics

Kim Zolciak proudly flaunted her curvaceous frame in a tiny bikini on Feb. 18, putting her boobs on full display in a see-through top. While taking to Snapchat, the reality star even turned around to show off her booty! See the sizzling pics!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 38, always steps up her game when it comes to sharing bikini-clad selfies. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta stunner treated her Snapchat followers to an eye-full on Feb. 18, by baring her toned physique in the tiniest and sexiest nude two-piece ever. She posed for the camera in a see-through strapless top, featuring a thin piece of fabric which only covered her nipples, with matching tie-up bottoms. Kim proudly flaunted her six-pack abs while opting for a tousled up ‘do and light makeup for her sizzling mirror pic. Step aside, ladies!

My ride or die ❤️ Happy Valentines Day! No words to truly describe how much I love you! I love every single inch of you! ❤ Just so damn grateful to be your wife! Thank you for loving me like you do! #SuperMan #My❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

The mother of six suitably captured her jaw-dropping pic, “perfect fit,” before turning around to model for some sultry belfies (butt selfies). Kim added, “Obsessed with bikinis! My own line coming soon,” hinting that some smoldering styles could definitely be on the way for eager fans!

She made sure to show off all angles of her suit, before asking, “How cute is this little number? I think it’s like super cute.” Kim continued, “I mean obviously it’s not something I would wear on a family trip but something with my hubby. Fits perfect.” We’re sure Kroy Biermann, 31, loves it!

Kim, Kroy and their daughter Brielle Beirmann, 19, recently enjoyed a luxurious vacation in Turks and Caicos, and they treated fans to several gorgeous snaps from their family getaway on Feb. 4. The happy couple couldn’t keep their hands or eyes off each other, and they were flaunting major PDA while they sunbathed. They also shared pics of their son Kash, who was clearly having a blast swimming in the ocean with a pair of goggles. They’re certainly living it up to the fullest!

