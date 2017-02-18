Imagine a theme park where you run on a giant hamster wheel, plunge to your death in a cute little house, and get to blissfully ignore the problems of the world. If you can’t quite picture it, just watch the teaser video for Katy Perry’s ‘Chained to the Rhythm,’ right here!

Usually theme parks are fun and exciting, like Disneyland, Six Flags or Universal Studios. That stuff is straight up magical. However, Katy Perry’s Oblivia is a little, um, different, and it’s giving us anxiety.

🇧🇷A little something for being so patient, Rio! Go to ARPOADOR right now! 🇧🇷 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:46am PST

In a new teaser video for what we assume will be her “Chained to the Rhythm” music video released on Feb. 21, the leader of the KatyCats shares a wild world where oblivious people throw gross food into a kid’s face, shoot into outer space in rockets, and run in a hamster wheel (which for some reason is described as “the greatest ride in the universe.”) The park is colorful and seems fun, but it’s leaving a sour taste in our mouths.

Oblivia really seems like the perfect setting for “Chained to the Rhythm,” which is all about ignoring the problems of the world to get your dance on and remain blissfully unaware of the injustice. The video even starts saying “do you need an escape? Are you ready to dance your troubles away? Welcome to Olivia!”

If the video is even half as good as Katy’s performance at the 2017 Grammys, it’s going to be epic. On the big night, she danced in front of a house with a white picket fence, which suddenly burst apart at the endof the song and turned into an awesome kaleidoscope of music. We’re so excited for the real deal on Feb, 21!

