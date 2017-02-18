Justin Bieber Furious Over The Weeknd’s Diss Track? How Work Is Helping Him Cope

FameFlyNet

The plot thickens! It was bad enough when Justin Bieber called The Weeknd’s music ‘whack,’ but now his new song ‘Some Way’ with NAV has taken their beef to a whole new level. Is JB bothered by his enemy’s diss track? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Bieber, 22, may have thrown the first punch, but now he’s totally taking a relaxed approach to The Weeknd, 26, feud. “Justin is on the road and too busy to be stressed or thinking about The Weeknd’s latest diss,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not thinking about his ex, or her new boyfriend, or some diss track that was dropped over night. Justin‘s only focus right now is preparing for his concert and giving his fans the best possible experience when he hits the stage.” Justin has officially returned to the spotlight and we couldn’t be happier!

After taking a much-too-long hiatus from social media and the public eye, the “Sorry” singer flew down to Mexico for his first concert in FIVE months. The last time we saw Justin perform was at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles in Aug. Some lucky fans got a glimpse of the hottie’s soundcheck where he busted a move on stage under the sunny Mexican sun. Justin had a few back-to-back concerts south of the border but eventually returned to Los Angeles to attend all the fabulous Grammy parties — even though he never planned on actually going to the big event.

Unfortunately, during a pre-Grammy bash on Feb. 11, the pop icon found himself in the middle of an alleged brawl. Authorities claim Justin ended up headbutted a guy who was filming his interaction with the singer. The brief clip doesn’t reveal the actual fight, but you can tell a little chaos ensues by the end of it as the crowd gets hyped up. Justin was also photographed leaving the party with cuts on his bloody hand. Hopefully this alleged crime doesn’t interfere with his tour!

