Weekends are made for family time! ‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans, who recently gave birth to daughter Ensley, shared a video of her newborn baby cuddling with her father David Eason and older brother Jace. Watch it and try not to swoon!

The gang’s all here! After a busy work week, Jenelle Evans, 25, kicked back on a lazy Saturday with her growing family. The Teen Mom alum shared an adorable video with her fans on Feb. 18 of her newborn baby, daughter Ensley, being cradled by her 7-year old son Jace. And just in case that wasn’t cute enough, fiancé David Eason rests his head on Jace’ shoulder!

If weekends weren’t made for cuddling your loved ones on the couch inside your cozy home, then the meaning is lost on us! “Melt my heart some more you guys…,” gushed Jenelle on Instagram. In the background, you can hear the Trolls soundtrack playing. Looks like Jenelle’s family enjoyed movie night!

So far, 2017 has been looking REALLY good for the reality TV star! Not only did she give birth to Ensley in Jan., David proposed to her a month later in the most romantic setting. When Jenelle flaunted her gorgeous engagement ring on Instagram, we couldn’t help but notice that she was holding a bouquet of red roses in the middle of a lush forrest. Maybe the couple went camping? The brunette beauty dressed warmly for the grande occasion, rocking a grey beanie, sunglasses, and a winter coat.

Ensley is the first child for Jenelle and David. The TV queen also shares Jace with exes Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser with Nathan Griffith, who both appeared on the Teen Mom series back in the day. Juggling three kids between three different guys can’t be a walk in the park, but Jenelle makes it seem effortless! What a great mom!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you beyond jealous of Jenelle’s amazing Saturday with her family?!