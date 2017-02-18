REX/Shutterstock

Sizzling siblings! Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid brought the heat at Versus Versace’s AW17 show on Feb. 18, flaunting major skin in sexy Gothic-inspired looks. They definitely turned heads, with their unkempt locks and blue smokey shadows! Take a peek!

Gigi Hadid, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, strutted their stuff on the catwalk for Versus Versace’s AW17 show at London Fashion Week on Feb. 18. The sisters definitely turned heads in their edgy ensembles, striking several fierce poses while modeling the high-fashion threads. Gigi was clad in a semi-sheer black dress with a neck design, statement earrings and lace-up boots. Bella also turned up the sex appeal, wowing in her long sequin skirt, fur crop top and chic open toe stilettos. Both rocked tousled locks and bold blue shadows, while flaunting their long legs. Hot to trot!

The famous siblings also walked the runway at Anna Sui on Feb. 15 with bright blue eye makeup and mini space buns, alongside their BFF Kendall Jenner, 21. Bella and Gigi still have a full schedule ahead, as they’re also booked for London, Milan and Paris Fashion Week gigs.

Gigi just released a new video from her Reebok campaign, revealing how she preps for major shows, while also discussing how she’s often judged by her looks due to her career. She explained, “Working out isn’t only physical for me. It’s mental. It helps me escape the noise in my head. It’s the only time my mind goes quiet.” Gigi added, “Before I walk, I’m usually just trying to think of what the designer wants from me in the show, whether that’s an energy or getting into the music or calming myself down with breathing — really just focusing on what my job is that day.”

Bella’s also been coming into her own this year, landing runway shows, magazine covers, and so much more. She’s truly taking over the fashion industry. Her latest photoshoot for V MAGAZINE was just released, showing her posing completely topless and flashing her nipples in a slew of images. It looks like she’s not letting her breakup with The Weeknd get her down! Get it girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Bella and Gigi’s edgy runway looks? Let us know!

