Joe Jonas Surprises College Kids With Set At 46 Hour-Long Cancer Charity Show —Watch

DNCE just stole our hearts and became the best band ever after this amazing move! The band, fronted by Joe Jonas, surprised a packed charity concert at Penn State by rushing out for a 45-minute set while students were doing a DNCE lip-sync battle! You have to watch this awesome show.

Three cheers for DNCE! The band majorly surprised the already awesome THON show at Penn State on February 18 with a 45-minute show! The annual dancethon benefits children suffering from various forms of cancer, marking a year of dedication from Penn State students who have taken the school year to raise millions in cancer research! THON is tons of fun, and having Joe Jonas, 27, and crew show up made it even better!

DNCE’s plan went on without a hitch. They snuck out onstage while the kids were doing a DNCE lip-synch battle to “Cake By The Ocean”, and launched into the song! Everyone knows that lip-synching to the real thing is about 1000 times better! After the audience could compose themselves, they realized that DNCE wasn’t just there to assist them in their game; they were performing a mini-concert! Omg!

Joe Jonas with band DNCE surprise performance at THON #THON2017 pic.twitter.com/r8u7wGdVeu — Centre County Report (@CentreCountyRep) February 18, 2017

Accompanying them onstage was Penn State’s beloved mascot, the Nittany Lion. How cool is that? Aside from “Cake By The Ocean”, the band played other amazing hits like “Body Moves” and “Pay My Rent”. One girl totally freaked out (understandably) because Joe took things further and got down into the crowd to party with all of the deserving students! “Joe Jonas just made all my childhood dreams come true,” she captioned a video of herself uncontrollably screaming while Joe gives her a hug. Those days of JoBro dedication totally paid off! So funny!

HollywoodLifers, we’re so impressed by what DNCE pulled off at THON! Tell us what you think in the comments!