Courtesy of Twitter

Ooh la la! Bella Thorne shows off her fab body in a skimpy bikini and we’ve got all the details on her steamy Mexican getaway!

Bella Thorne, 19, is clearly having a ball on her vacation in the Caribbean. The former Shake It Up star rocked a skimpy pale blue bikini that really showed off her toned body and even fleshed some booty skin. She even had a fun night out with friends while celebrating a birthday.

Tryin to kick my leg up but got caught in this awk pose instead. Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this much needed #vacation ☀️✨🌥 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:47am PST

Bella posted a whole bunch of Snapchats throughout the night even shared a few kisses with her friends. Bella came out as bisexual in April 2016 so whether the smooches with her friends are romantic or something more, we’re glad to see her having a good time. She’s been posting tons of pics on her vacation that’s making us all jealous for some fun in the sun. Bella still managed to make a statement with her hairy armpits on the beach. The star has made her position on not-shaving super clear.

In any case, there might be one guy Bella has her eye on. “Bella has always been a fan of One Direction and would say ‘yes’ to Louis if he asked her out,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. We totally get it, Bella. Louis is dreamy. She even thinks, “they would have gorgeous babies together.” He’s definitely her type after all, “she loves hot, talented guys like Louis.” They would definitely be a good looking couple if they did ever get together.

