Angelina Jolie Still ‘ Spitting Mad’ At Brad Pitt: She ‘Loathes’ Him Now

Oh no! Just when you thought the drama between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was fizzling out, the actress reportedly is still furious with her ex. Find out why!

This is awful! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 53 shocked the world when they announced their split and divorced. The 41 year-old mother of six made her first professional appearance since the split with all the kids on Feb. 18. Reportedly though behind closed doors, Angelina is still furious with Brad. “Angelina is still spitting mad at Brad, and she doesn’t show any signs of softening towards him any time soon,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Allegedly, both Angie and Brad have been trying to put on smiley faces for the cameras, despite everything that has gone done. “They may be playing nice for the public right now, but that’s only because their people have advised them to,” the source said. “They’re not even able to fake pleasantries for the sake of the kids.” Aw that’s so sad!

Reportedly “Angelina truly believes she is the wounded and innocent party,” the insider told us, “and she isn’t likely to back down from that viewpoint.” It looks like the messy split and intense custody battle did a number on the once beautiful and happy couple. The source said things might never be able to go back to the way they were. “To say they loathe each other would be a understatement,” the insider reported.

Angelina has been making the rounds in the Siem Reap province in Cambodia to promote her new film First They Killed My Father, which she also directed and filmed in Cambodia. The director-humanitarian looked radiant and lovely in a simple ankle-length black dress with soft waves. Way to get back out there, Angie!

