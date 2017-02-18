REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is officially no longer wearing her wedding or engagement rings, and we now have the first photos of her without them since her split with Brad Pitt. She was still all smiles at her Cambodian film premiere on Feb. 18. Check it out!

Angelina Jolie, 41, seemed to be in great spirits while appearing at the premiere of her film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia on Feb. 18, which she directed. She made a statement while greeting the press in the Siem Reap province, by NOT wearing her wedding or engagement rings, which marked her first time doing so since divorcing Brad Pitt, 53. It’s clear they’re moving forward with their $400 million divorce. The stunning actress was joined by all six of their children, and she couldn’t stop smiling while launching a two-day screening of her highly anticipated film.

The Tomb Raider actress was cheerily greeting reps and answering many questions during the Q&A. Angelina said that she hopes her film will help educate the world about the brutality of the 1970s regime of Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge, and shed a light on the plight of young people in war zones today. She passionately added, “Her story (Loung Ung) is their story and so this is, in many ways, universal, and we hope that that is something that you think about as well.”

For the special occasion, Angelina wowed in a lace black dress, radiating confidence. Her kids Shiloh, Pax, Maddox, and Knox wore different colored suits, while Zahara looked darling in a black dress similar to her mom’s. Vivienne was a total cutie in black overalls with a T-shirt.

Even though fans can’t wait to check out the film, they also can’t stop talking about her love life. Our sources EXCLUSIVELY tell us that Angie has had a crush on Jared Leto for a LONG time, but never went any further with it, since she was a taken woman. Even so, she’s likely going to take some time for herself and we couldn’t be more grateful to see her so happy these days!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to see Angelina without her rings on? Tell us!

