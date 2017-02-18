Angelina Jolie Leans On Kids For First Red Carpet Appearance Since Nasty Brad Pitt Split

REX/Shutterstock

With a little help from her adorable children, Angeline Jolie is slowly making her way into the spotlight again. In her FIRST red carpet appearance since splitting from Brad Pitt, the actress radiated confidence with all six kids by her side. Check it out!

OK, so there wasn’t an actual RED carpet…but it’s still the first time Angelina Jolie, 41, has posed for professional photographers since divorcing Brad Pitt, 53. The Tomb Raider alum had been working in Cambodia to shoot First They Killed My Father, and now she’s busting her butt to promote the film, which she directed. Instead of hitting the red carpet in glamorous Hollywood, Angie took a softer approach to doing press by spending quality time in the Siem Reap province in Cambodia with all six children. The actress is also launching a two-day screening of her highly-anticipated film on Feb. 18.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Angie this happy! She was smiling from eat to ear while mingling with reps and answering questions during the Q&A. For her big day, the mother-of-six rocked a black ankle-length dress, curled her hair in flirty waves, and left her flawless complexion looking all natural. The children looked extremely dapper and gorgeous as well! Shiloh, Pax, Maddox, and Knox all rocked suits of different colors, while Zahara radiated elegance in a black dress similar to her mom’s. Vivienne looked so cute in her black overalls with a white T-shirt underneath.

A lot of fans are buzzing about Angie’s new film, but if there’s one thing people care about even more, it’s her mysterious love life! Now that Brad is no more, the brunette bombshell is free to date around, and she’s seemingly landed on Jared Leto. Our sources EXCLUSIVELY tell us that Angie has had a crush on the Suicide Squad actor for a LONG time, but never pursued her feelings because she was taken. Well, now is the time to go for it!

HollywoodLifers, how beautiful does Angie look in her first official outing since the Brad split?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.