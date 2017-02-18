Aaron Carter ‘Super Shaken-Up’ By Illinois Club Attack — Wants Attacker Brought To Justice

REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Carter is shaken — but not stirred — following a vicious night club assault in Illinois on Feb. 17. The attack resulted in the former boybander being taken to the hospital, and although he’s now home safe and sound, and on the mend, Aaron wants his attacker brought to justice. HollywodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

“[Aaron Carter] is really upset about the attack and doesn’t believe it was warranted in anyway,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The police are investigating his attacker and Aaron’s confident he will be punished accordingly. It’s incredibly sad that this happened right now, as he’s really got his mojo back and is in a great place, both mentally and physically. Aaron’s super shaken-up by the assault but he’s taking it in his stride and continuing to live one day at a time.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 29-year-old was forced to take a trip to the emergency room on Feb. 17. after he was attacked over an alleged racist slur. The night started off nicely enough, with Aaron taking to the stage for performance at the Loony Bin bar in Bradley, Illinois, but things quickly took a dark turn after the teen heartthrob allegedly dissed a Hispanic man in the crowd. TMZ posted video of the resulting brawl, which shows Aaron getting pummeled by a whole bunch of guys who had stormed the stage.

The musician is safely back home again now following the ordeal, and on the mend — he tweeted about the attack on Feb. 18, blaming it on bullies.“I’m still standing,” Aaron shared, announcing he had “checked out of the hospital.” He went on to write that despite multiple injuries, he did not get knocked out during the brawl. “Everything is good for right now, police are investigating,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, despite the terrifying attack, Aaron remains committed to maintaining his sobriety. After struggling with drug and alcohol dependency in his youth, Aaron now has 6 years sober under his belt, and isn’t going to allow the assault to set him back in any way. “Aaron is totally, 100 percent sober, and fully committed to staying that way,” the source tells HollywodLife.com. “He’s really proud of his sobriety and loves living with a clear and clean mindset.

