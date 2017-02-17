Derrick Jones Jr: 5 Things On The NBA Star Expected To Light Up All-Star Dunk Contest

AP Images

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is going to be the highlight of All-star weekend! Derrick Jones Jr., teased his ‘secret’ plans to sweep his competition, like DeAndre Jordan, at the Feb. 18 event, and he’s a favorite to take it all. You may not know his name right now, but you will when he unleashes straight fire on the rim… Get to know him, right here!

He may be young, but don’t underestimate Derrick Jones Jr., the 20-year-old powerhouse from Pennsylvania. The NBA player is one of the most talked about and mysterious participants set to sweep the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18 in New Orleans, as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend. He’s known for his wild and insanely difficult dunks, and Derrick’s even been dubbed one of the best, if not the best dunker in NBA history. Here’s everything you should know about the breakout star! And, here’s a taste of what’s in store for Saturday…

Dunk contest preview courtesy of Derrick Jones Jr. 😳😳😳 (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/mz3WMRFeC0 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 14, 2017

1. Derrick is a PA native.

He was born in Chester, PA, and attended college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He joined the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels basketball team his freshman year 2015-16, where he was the team’s second leading scorer.

2. He’s a forward for the Phoenix Suns.

Derrick was declared for the NBA draft in April 2016, and eventually signed with the Suns in Sept. 2016 for training camp. After an impressive performance in his rookie season, Jones made his NBA debut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 19, 2016.

3. Here’s why Derrick’s Slam Dunk Contest debut is such a big deal…

In his rookie season with the Suns in fall 2016, Derrick only played 23 minutes on an NBA court in the seven games he was active in, according to Review Journal. So, although we’ve heard how great the is, we’ve only seen his insane skills in videos for the most part. Therefore, his highly anticipated dunk debut is slated to be the best show we’ve seen in a long time. Not to mention, Derrick stands at 6’7″ and he’s got some of the longest arms we’ve ever seen. And, according to him, we’re going to get the show of a lifetime… [see #5]

4. He’s actually known for his massive YouTube following…

In the video above, which has racked up over 1 million views and counting, Derrick can be seen showing off his greatest skills in the a series of clips.

5. As for Derrick’s epic plans for his first-ever NBA Slam Dunk Contest?…

… that’s a secret, although he said we will like what we see. The NBA released an epic teaser video introducing Jones as a 2017 Slam Dunk Contest participant. In a highlight reel of some of his sickest dunks, Derrick revealed what goes through his mind when he schools someone on the court, and it’s pretty crazy. “The first thing that goes on in my mind after I dunk on somebody is just, ‘Why did they jump; Why did they do that to themselves, honestly,'” he said. Then, Derrick declared that he’s the “best dunker you’ve never seen,” adding, “but you’ll know my name soon enough.” And, he’s right!

