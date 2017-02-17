Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Divorce: When She’ll File Papers To End Marriage

REX/Shutterstock

Is this really goodbye? Two years after announcing their heartbreaking split, Jennifer Garner is reportedly planning to file for a legal divorce from Ben Affleck. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned when the actress will file the papers, and the answer may surprise you!

This is a huge slap in the face! For the past two years, we’ve been hoping that Jennifer Garner, 44, and Ben Affleck, 44, wouldn’t officially pull the plug on their marriage. Sadly, thanks to a gut-wrenching Us Weekly report from Feb. 17, our dreams have been shattered. “They will be getting divorced but they aren’t getting divorced right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both bury themselves in work and avoid the inevitable that their romantic relationship is forever strained.”

If there’s any couple who could’ve had a change of heart, it’s Jen and Ben! When they announce their separation in 2010, (after ten years of marriage), thing got pretty messy with the whole babysitter situation. The Batman actor was reportedly getting close with Christine Ouzounian, who even broke up with her fiancé because she had a major crush on Ben! She was spotted driving around town in the hunk’s car, yet never coughed up to the rumors that she and Ben were messing around while he was still married to the Alias hottie.

We thought all hope was lost for Ben and Jen, but then out of nowhere, the skies cleared up. The divorcing couple started taking family trips together, attended church together, went out for candle-lit dinners — it was like they were back together! “Ben and Jen have gone through every single up and down a relationship can possibly go through,” the source continues. “At the end of the day, what it really comes down to is the kids.” If there’s one thing Ben and Jen know how to master, it’s co-parenting!

