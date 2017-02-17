‘Big Little Lies’: Everything You Need To Know About Your Next Obsession

Image Courtesy of HBO

It’s the show that will keep you wanting more week after week, that all your co-workers will be talking about. And trust me, it’s worth the buzz. Here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.

Big Little Lies is about to be a huge limited series on HBO, but first it was a must-read mystery novel by Liane Moriarty. The book focuses on the lives of Jane Chapman, Celeste Wright and Madeline Martha Mackenzie, three Kindergarten mothers in the wealthy town of Pirriwee, Australia. Jane, being the new, young, single mother who is not fancy enough to belong in the town, is welcomed with open arms by Madeline and Celeste — and that’s about it. Right away we learn that at a parents’ event, someone in the story is murdered by someone else in the story. So not only do we not know the killer, we don’t know the victim.

The series takes that same story and spreads it across eight episodes, this time placed in Monterey, CA. Jane is portrayed by Shailene Woodley, Celeste is played by Nicole Kidman and Madeline is played by Reese Witherspoon. In the show, Renata Klein (played by Laura Dern) is much more involved than her character was in the book — as she’s not so into welcoming new Jane into town, especially since her plain-Jane mentality isn’t up to par with her Chanel’d out lifestyle.

The rest of the show’s lineup is also extremely impressive: Adam Scott plays Madeline’s husband, Ed; Zoe Kravitz plays Madeline’s ex-husband’s new wife, Bonnie; and Alexander Skarsgård plays Celeste’s husband, Perry.

While the trailer makes it look a little like it’s all sex and scandal in the town, it’s a lot about the character development of not just the mothers, but their husbands, their kids, and their lives as stay at home or working mothers. While it is yes, a murder mystery, and each episode reminds you that someone major in the town is dead through flash-forwards to police interviews, it still has charm, sexiness, and appeal that will make you love these people — or love to hate them.

Big little Lies premieres on HBO on Feb. 19 at 9PM ET. HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.