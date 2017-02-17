‘The Vampire Diaries’ Recap: Did Kai Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?

Image Courtesy of CW

With only four episodes of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ left, what better way to shake things up than to bring back a villain who ruined everything — and have him kill again?

Why is Kai back? Well, the bell that rang a few days ago apparently brought him into some sort of in-between — he was half in Mystic Falls, half still in Hell. Alaric obviously wanted him dead, but Damon wasn’t going to let that happen since he said he could not only help them kill Cade, but also bring back Elena. They just had to keep him away from Cade who would obviously send him back to Hell. (Are you following that?)

Speaking of Cade, Bonnie decided to go to him for help (not so smart, Bon Bon), to try and contact Enzo. She did get to reconnect with him, but he warned her; he wasn’t in Hell yet but Cade was using her to get to him, to send him to Hell. Apparently he was in some sort of in between; regardless, it was nice to see Bonnie see him one two more times. I never knew I’d miss #Bonenzo so much.

As for Stefan, we learned of a new side effect of taking the cure: all the compulsions you put on people when you were a vampire, start to fade. So, Caroline did some major damage control, speaking to people who all of a sudden remembered him murdering their families. Where was Stefan? Well, Dorian kidnapped him; he remembered that Stefan killed his entire family, so he then shot him. He nearly died — he was in the in-between too apparently, where Cade tried to convince him to just let go, since he didn’t have an actual future with Caroline anyway. But he wasn’t ready.

While he was in the hospital, it seemed like he started to believe what Cade had said — that Caroline was better off without him. He told her he needed to leave Mystic Falls to find himself. Naturally, she wasn’t happy. Ok, she was pissed. Alaric helped with that a little by bringing the twins over to see her — the twins that now have some sort of magic themselves, ever since that bell rang. They literally tried to light each other on fire. So there’s that.

Alaric obviously was really worried, but he also had something else to worry about: Damon. Damon brought Kai to Elena’s body to get him to fix the spell and bring her back; instead, Kai stabbed Damon with the sword that can kill Cade (and yes, Damon’s face went all veiny-dead), and then disappeared with Elena’s body. So wait, is Damon dead?

