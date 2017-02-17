Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Dominating The Charts, But Whose Song Is Doing Better?

Courtesy of Youtube

What a great time to be alive. Lovebirds Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have BOTH dropped bombshell singles lately, but in this dog-eat-dog world, there’s only room for one at the top. Whose song is doing better on the music charts? Find out, here!

Let’s face it, Selena Gomez, 24, will always be our Queen! Her latest single “It Ain’t Me” featuring EDM god Kygo is dominating the music charts right now, but loverboy The Weeknd, 26, isn’t too far behind. “Reminder” did make it’s way to number one on the Billboard music charts, until Linkin Park‘s new song “Heavy” stole the spotlight an hour later, according to the music magazine. Meanwhile, Selena’s jam moved into the top 3 on iTunes’ sales chart. That means people are buying it like CRAZY! Not only that, but “It Ain’t Me” closed day one with 1,129 radio plays.

Don’t feel too bad for the Starboy though, since his album OVERALL shot to Billboard’s number one spot back in Dec. 2016. The Weeknd has already dropped “Starboy,” “False Alarm,” “Some Way,” “It Feel It Coming,” and “Reminder” from his album. Selena, so far, has only dropped “It Ain’t Me” — her single single since wrapping up the Revival album and world tour. The pop star was also taking a break from being in the spotlight, and chose to spend some time in rehab to focus on herself instead of her career. We’ll never stop commending Selena for shifting her priorities!

All numbers aside, we can’t get either “It Ain’t Me” or “Reminder” out of our heads! Selena takes a not-so-subtle dig at ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and The Weeknd parties on the streets of LA in a sweet sports car in the music video. If there’s one thing this couple combined forced on, it’s slamming Justin, because The Weeknd’s “Some Way” ALSO disses the crooner. Did they plan that out? Or was it a freaky coincidence?

HollywoodLifers, whose song do YOU like more? Selena’s or The Weeknd’s?

