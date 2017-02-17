Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Getting Engaged? They’re In The ‘Honeymoon Phase’

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Are those wedding bells we hear? Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have only been dating for a couple months now, but fans are already wondering if and when they’ll get engaged. Could it be soon? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the answer!

“So many people love to fast forward celebrity related relationships and talk about them getting engaged sooner than later, but that is not going to happen anytime soon with Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27. Everything is completely in honeymoon phase, but they are not getting ready for an actual honeymoon,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Aw man! Isn’t that so disappointing? Sure, it might be early for these two, but we would love to see Selena get engaged. She hasn’t had the best of luck in relationships (cough Justin Bieber cough), so to see her so in love with The Weeknd makes us smile.

And if they DO end up getting engaged, their potential Vogue photo shoot would be the perfect way to show off her engagement ring and reveal the happy news!

As we previously told you, a sexy Vogue photo shoot may be int he works. “Selena and Anna Wintour discussed a possible photo shoot with The Weeknd. Anna loves the idea. Celebrity couples always do well for Vogue and needless to say Selena and The Weeknd are today’s top trendsetters and Hollywood’s hottest couple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And soon enough, they may be Hollywood’s hottest ENGAGED couple. Yes, we know it’s not going to happen anytime soon, as our source says, but wouldn’t it be great if it did?

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Selena Gomez and The Weeknd get engaged? Would it be too soon? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.