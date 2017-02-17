Selena Gomez: Why She Rules As Hollywoodlife’s Star Of The Week

REX Shutterstock

2017 is the year of Selena Gomez, and we’re crowning her our star of the Feb. 13 week! Between her comeback to music, her incredible fashion, and her undeniable social media skills, Sel is back and better than ever! Let us fill you in on why the singer deserves our pick for this week’s star!

HollywoodLife.com‘s star of the week [Feb. 13-17] is none other than, Selena Gomez, 24! But, come on, is it even a surprise at this point? The singer has been straight up slaying in 2017. We’re only about two months into the New Year and Selena is already living her best life! Here’s 5 key reasons why Sel is our star of the week!

1. Her incredible comeback to music.

Sel made her official return to the music scene on Feb. 16, with her heavily teased new song with Norwegian DJ, Kygo, 25, titled, “It Ain’t Me”! The song has been a smash hit, and it’s pretty catchy if you ask us. The track is a way more mature sound for our girl, Sel, and it’s a sad love story that ends because of alcoholism. “It Ain’t Me” is an upbeat combination of her sexy voice and Kygo’s signature sound that includes guitar strums and piano beats. This is actually Sel’s first step back into the music scene since her 2015 album Revival, that was the subject of rave reviews.

2. Oh you know, that one time when she hit 110 million followers on Instagram…

On Feb. 16, 2017, Sel officially reached 110 million followers on the photo and video-sharing website. She posted a photo in front of a packed crowd on stage and thanked her dedicated fans. “I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life,” part of Selena’s caption read. It’s no doubt that Selena’s become a role model, a fashion idol and so much more to her fans on social media.

3. When she took NYFW by storm.

Selena was all over NYC at Fashion Week for the fall 2017 runway shows. She made one of her most glamorous appearances of all in a stunning floral dress at the Coach show on Valentine’s Day. AND, the singer landed a massive deal with the brand for a whopping $10 million! Their partnership was announced in Dec. 2016, and Selena was so excited because she’s always been a huge fan of Coach.

4. When she dropped a reported $30,000 on a birthday party for her new boo.

Selena unfortunately couldn’t be with her man, The Weeknd, to ring in his 27th birthday on Feb. 16, so she had to ball out for his gift, of course. So, the singer reportedly treated her man and his friends to a day at Dave & Buster’s arcade in Hollywood. The bill at the fun establishment was a reportedly a whopping $30k, and she allegedly picked up the entire tab. Um, Sel, you can come to our birthday party any day! Yeah, Selena’s basically the greatest girlfriend, ever.

5. Her ability to take her relationship with fans to a level we’ve never seen before.

Selena was at a panel in NYC for what she’s labeled as her latest “passion project,” the new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why [coming March 31]. When she spoke to a packed audience, Selena referenced her 90-day break from Hollywood back in Oct. 2016, where she was reported to have been in rehab. She opened up about her time “away” from the spotlight, and we think it’s the most candid and raw she’s ever been with her fans. Selena spoke about how she had to deal with difficulties while growing up as a Disney channel kid, and how people used to tell her how to live her life. You can watch her candid moment, right here.

