Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: He’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Brief Visits With Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian is broken up over how little he sees his daughter Dream, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. The reality star gets to spend time with his newborn a few times a week, but the visits are brief and may lead to issues down the road. Get all the details, right now!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, 29, are having to figure out this co-parenting thing in the public eye. And whatever system they’ve come up with for spending time with daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that it isn’t working so well for Rob. “The visits are regular, but brief,” explains our insider,” only an hour or two at the most.”

“Since Rob and Blac broke up,” they continue, “Rob has spent very little time with Blac. He drives himself over, from his place in Hidden Hills, to visit baby Dream at Blac’s home, in nearby Encino, 2-3 times a week. The visits are the only times Rob leaves his own gated community. He is taking the breakup hard and it has been a challenge for him to do much else or to socialize with his friends or family. He has been keeping to himself and often stays at home.”

As you can imagine, that has left Rob feeling blue. “He has looked heartbroken lately,” concludes the insider. It makes sense. HollywoodLife.com reported EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 16 that the most recent fights between the new parents have the Kardashians worried Rob could end up in the hospital. “He’s back to emotional eating, which is dangerous for his diabetes,” says another of our sources. Rob’s battle with the weight-related disease was all but won in August 2016.

It’s sad to think how all this fighting affects Dream’s relationship with her parents. They recently called off their wedding. Chyna has also had to do some explaining after being spotted with various mystery men over the last few weeks. We’re also hearing Kris Jenner, 61, is caught in the middle of everything. Here’s to hoping the entire family comes together for that baby’s sake and goes forward with some sense of normalcy that makes everyone happy.

HollywoodLifers, how often do you think a new father should interact with their baby? Is it Chyna or Rob’s responsibility to make sure Dream is seeing enough of her dad?

