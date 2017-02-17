Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Relationship Issues Are A Nightmare For Kris Jenner

REX/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship troubles are a nightmare for Kris Jenner, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, since the problems keep coming. She’s even more concerned since they reportedly called off their wedding! Here’s the scoop!

Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, have reportedly called off their wedding plans and split for good after months of tension-fueled fights. It obviously causes drama for the whole family anytime the couple has a rift, but it’s especially bothering his mom Kris Jenner, 61. “This was somewhat expected but all parts sad,” a source close to the KUWTK star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris and the family always thought this scenario could happen and they all expect something to come from it that throws everything on its head.”

Our source continued, “But overall Kris finds this break up a complete nightmare in the making, and the bad totally outweighs the good right now in her eyes.” Chyna and Rob are known for having a tumultuous romance, having aired out their dirty laundry via social media during prior fights. Now, they’ve allegedly called it quits on their year-long relationship after she went MIA on him and their 3-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, USWeekly reports.

On top of that, Chyna and Rob reportedly decided to cancel their highly anticipated wedding ceremony. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source tells PEOPLE on their Feb. 16 report. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

With all this drama going on, the Kardashians are obviously concerned for Rob’s well-being, especially since he broke down after his last heated dispute with Chyna. “Rob is not taking this well,” our insider explains. “The latest issues with Blac Chyna have totally derailed him. He could end up in the hospital over this. They’re very scared for him. His health is a real issue.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna and Rob will get through this tough time? Let us know!

