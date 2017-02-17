Mariah Carey Slyly Confirms She’s Dating Brian Tanaka: My ‘Boyfriend’ & I Need Privacy

Mariah Carey is sick of keeping her love with Bryan Tanaka on the down low, so on Feb. 17 she FINALLY admitted that the sexy dancer is, in fact, her ‘boyfriend!’ See the slyly adorable video for yourself, right here!

Mariah Carey, 46, hasn’t exactly been secretive about her hot new romance with her 33-year-old backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. For example, she posted a sexy photo in a hot tub with the shirtless hunk on Valentine’s Day and gushed about “happy moments” with him. However, she’s never officially confirmed the relationship. Until now!

When asked about her relationship with Bryan by AP, the “I Don’t” diva said “I would say hes my boyfriend, but see now you’re gonna make a whole dramatic thing! Apparently, Mariah still doesn’t want to share TOO much. “I had it all together, I was like this time so people don’t foil things I’ll say ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life,’ because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute a while ago.”

“So to answer your question: I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life, so yeah can we just keep that private between us because me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” BOYFRIEND ALERT! This is the first time Mariah has actually called Bryan her BF, and we think it’s so sweet that she’s worried it will get “foiled.” It just means she’s super into the relationship!

However, it’s also kind of sad to think that she feels like all of the attention may have ruined relationships in the past, like her engagement to billionaire James Packer. Hopefully things with Bryan go much better!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Bryan and Mariah will last for a long time? Let us know!