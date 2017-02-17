Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Back Together? She Adds Him On Insta & Likes Pics

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Is Louis Tomlinson getting back together with his beautiful ex-girlfriend? Eleanor Calder may have just gone Instagram official with the One Direction hottie, as she followed his page again and liked a bunch of pictures. Here’s the latest!

In the olden days, people wrote letters to express their affection. These days however, all communication is done via technology, which is why it’s such a HUGE deal that Eleanor Calder, 24, re-followed her ex-beau on Instagram. Liking, poking, adding, and commenting are all valid methods of showing love in the modern age. It’s because of this that people are buzzing about Eleanor and Louis Tomlinson‘s, 25, possible reunion! Maybe we’re reading too much into this, but the brunette stunner recently liked a bunch of Louis’ photos on Instagram.

But let’s go back to the beginning of this story. Eleanor and the One Direction stud started dating in 2011 and were together for four years. Louis eventually moved on with Danielle Campbell, but they broke up because she was photographed partying and holding hands with Gregg Sulkin — Bella Thorne‘s ex. Making matters even MORE complicated, Bella totally flirted with Louis on Instagram, commenting “awww” on one of his pictures. Doesn’t that sound like a seriously twisted love triangle?

One Directions fans are PISSED at Bella for lusting after Louis, but they may have nothing to worry about. If Eleanor and Louis are really getting back together, than means Bella can’t have him. Even though they’d make an extremely sexy couple! It appears distance really does make the heart grow stronger as Louis and Eleanor are reconnecting two years after calling it quits. So, which picture of Louis’ did Eleanor like? A SIZZLING SELFIE OF COURSE! It wasn’t a photo of his dog, or his car, or his friends — it was a of him in a red sweater! Is that the language of love or what?!

HollywoodLifers, do you want Louis and Eleanor to get back together? Or should he date Bella?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.