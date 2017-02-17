Kylie Jenner Flaunts Huge Boobs In Tiny Corset With Kendall For ‘DropOne’ Ad

Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s ‘DropOne’ collection is officially here, and a sizzling new promo came along with it! In the sexy video released on Feb. 17, the makeup maven flaunts her huge boobs in a tiny corset, while her sister goes braless! Check it out!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, have officially expanded their brand! Their Kendall + Kylie DropOne line has now arrived, featuring a 16-piece capsule collection with a plethora of sexy designs. Kylie shared a sizzling new promo on Feb. 17, showing an edgier side to the ladies as they modeled the limited-edition clothes. She rocked a short ‘do and appeared to be topless while flaunting her boobs in a $175 black corset bodysuit. Kendall even went braless, opting for skin-baring threads which she paired with the stylish $595 “Cropped Fleece Jacket.”

DropOne now @kendallandkylie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

The famous sisters definitely turned up the heat for the special occasion, posing and pouting throughout the hypnotizing clip. Their limited edition DropOne collection will be produced seasonally, but the first edition made it’s debut today! It’s going to be a very hot commodity, since no more than 100 pieces of each style will be produced. On top of that, it’s only sold on their website kendall-kylie.com, which Ky included in her caption alongside the promo video.

“We wanted to focus the design of this line on a few specialty pieces, so that every style is unique to our vision,” Kendall explained. “This is our most personal collection yet; we’re very excited to launch it!” Fans are definitely loving the high-fashion threads since they’re selling out fast!

The siblings are clearly on a roll, as Kylie recently opened up her second pop-up shop in downtown Manhattan, while being greeted by a screaming crowd of adoring fans. She also has another store located in Canoga Park! Meanwhile, Kendall has been strutting her stuff on several runways for NYFW, having booked gigs with Anna Sui, Marc Jacobs and more!

