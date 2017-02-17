Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Sexy Bodysuit For ‘Violet Grey’ Cover — See Sizzling Pics

Ben Hassett

Kylie Jenner has graced the cover of ‘Violet Grey,’ and she has never looked sexier. She poses in a slew of sexy photos half naked and talks about everything from her cosmetics line to social media. What do you guys think of her sexy spread for the magazine — do you love it as much as we do?

Kylie Jenner, 19, released her latest cover story and this time it’s for Violet Grey. The cover shoot is absolutely amazing and we’ve never seen her looked better as she poses in a bunch of different monochromatic bodysuits, showing off her legs and cleavage in every shot.

Not only does Kylie look gorgeous in sexy bodysuits like her black Wolford bodysuit, her hair and makeup also look flawless. She was styled by Monica Rose, of course, and her makeup was done by Ariel Tejada, while her hair was done by Tokyo Stylez. Kylie not only looked good in the photoshoot, she also had so much to say.

Everyone knows that Kylie is the queen of social media and she explains how she feels about it, “Social media is everything to me. It can also be a negative space for celebrities. But what would we do without it?”

Cassandra Grey, founder of Violet Grey said about Kylie, “She’s sanguine about the Faustian pact she’s seemingly made to live her life online. To follow her is to appreciate a Warholian approach to capitalizing on celebrity obsession and the art of the exposed. Jenner is true to her uninhibited nature and embodies the notion of being unapologetic. She’s not just selling lipstick; she’s selling young, self-made, augmented, famous, and f**k you.”

Wow, we are so happy we got to see a side of Kylie that we never saw before. How sexy is this photoshoot — do you love it as much as we do?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.