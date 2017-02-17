Kris Jenner Has ‘No Idea’ Why Kanye Met With Trump: I Was Surprised As Anyone

The Kardashian family has kept tight-lipped about Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump in November…until now. Ellen DeGeneres finally got Kris Jenner to spill about the shocking encounter between her son-in-law and the then-president elect — but the momager is basically as in the dark as we are. Check it out!

Kris Jenner, 61, Kim Kardashian, 36, and most other female members of the Kardashian family publicly supported Hillary Clinton, 69, in the 2016 president election.So, it certainly came as a surprise that Kim’s hubby, Kanye West, 39, voiced his support for Donald Trump, 70, just a few weeks later, and even met up with him in New York City in December.

Of course, when Kris showed up to Ellen DeGeneres’ show on Feb. 17, for an interview airing next week, the talk show host had to try and pry something out of her about it. Unfortunately, Kris didn’t have many more details to share! “I don’t think so. I have no idea,” the 61-year-old admitted, when asked if Kanye is friends with Trump and if he has plans to meet up with him again.

She also revealed that the meeting “surprised” her. “He went and [my boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] went with him and they went because I think he had some issues that he wanted to talk about,” she confirmed. “And I think that was the extent of it. He was lucky enough to be able to get an audience and talk about whatever they talked about, but I think that it wasn’t for any special intention.”

While we still don’t know exactly what went down in the closed-door meeting, Yeezy did take to Twitter afterward to confirm they discussed “multicultural issues” like “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change.”

However, he has since deleted all tweets about Trump from his timeline, so it’s unclear how he feels about the president today.

