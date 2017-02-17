Kim Kardashian’s Emotional Message For North & Saint During NYC Trip: ‘I Miss My Babies’

SplashNews

Although Kim Kardashian has been having a blast in NYC during Fashion Week, the reality star admitted there’s 2 things she can’t get off her mind — her kids North & Saint West! In a heartbreaking message to her little ones, Kim revealed she deeply “misses” her children, and it’s giving us ALL the feels!

Kim Kardashian, 36, may have been living it up going from show to show during New York Fashion Week, but apparently she felt guilty for leaving her kids North, 3, and Saint West, 1, behind! Taking to Instagram to give her youngsters a shoutout, the mom-of-two confessed to majorly missing her babies in the sweetest way! “I miss my babies so much,” Kim captioned a recent pic of her with Saint and North.

I miss my babies so much A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

In the pic, which was posted on Feb. 16, Kim can be seen holding baby Saint in her arms while North grabs on to her hand. Kim looks fierce in wildly-high black leather boots and a fluffy black coat. Her kids are also impeccably dressed in the image, with North in a fur jacket and Saint looking sporty in a puffer coat and red track pants. Talk about a good-looking family!

But while clearly Kim was longing for her kids, she was certainly kept busy during Fashion Week. After all, the raven-haired beauty attended husband Kanye West‘s, 39, Yeezy Season 5 show on Feb. 15 — and she was apparently super worried about how his collection was going to go over! “Kim never voiced her worries to Kanye, but she was pretty terrified about this show and what it could do to him if the reviews were bad,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is just so, so thankful that people loved it.”

Now that Fashion Week has wrapped up in New York, we’re hoping Kim can fly home to Cali and spend some quality time with her much-missed kids! We’re sure they’d be thrilled to see their mom. North ended up spending Valentine’s Day with her cousins and aunt Kourtney Kardashian, 37, but we’re sure she missed seeing Kim during the special holiday.

