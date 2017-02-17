Hmm..something’s fishy here! Justin Bieber claimed he was too ‘ill’ to attend a deposition for his impending legal battle over the song ‘Sorry’ on Feb. 8…but that same night, he was caught on video partying with his pals. Now, the Plaintiff in the case is angry — and totally calling Justin out!

Justin Bieber, 22, had a pretty wild night on Feb. 8 — videos show him chugging back what appears to be beer with his friends, and hanging out in a room that appears to be holding a party. All in all, it was basically a normal night for the superstar…except for the fact that, just hours earlier, he reportedly feigned sickness and skipped a scheduled deposition he was supposed to have attended.

Weirdest moment A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Indie singer Casey Dienel is suing Justin for allegedly using portions of her song “Ring for the Bell” in his 2015 hit “Sorry,” and the deposition was scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Feb. 8 in Santa Monica. Ahead of the hearing, though, Justin’s lawyers reportedly emailed saying he was too sick to attend.

“Justin Bieber is not above the law,” Casey’s lawyers wrote in court documents, according to Daily Mail. “Justin Bieber knowingly and in bad faith failed to appear at his scheduled, agreed upon deposition on February 8, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. While Plaintiff maintains the right to petition the court to levy maximum sanctions against Defendant Bieber, as he has thumbed his nose at this Court, the lawyers involved, including his own lawyers, and the judicial system: A court order compelling Justin Bieber to appear in-person in Nashville, Tennessee for his deposition.” The documents also stated that “hours after skipping the deposition, Defendant Bieber posted pictures on his Instagram page toasting a drink with friends — implicitly celebrating that he has violated the law, the respect for this Court, and the respect for all the parties and counsel who flew to California to accommodate Defendant Bieber.”

Now, Casey’s team wants Justin to appear in court in Nashville next month. There’s a slight problem, though — Justin’s currently on his Purpose World Tour, and will be traveling to various countries and continents from now until August. Uh-oh!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin lied about being sick to get out of the deposition?