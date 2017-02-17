The moment before Justin Bieber allegedly assaulted a man at a pre-Grammys party was caught on video! The Biebs goes from joking around to appearing totally livid in the short clip, which was reportedly filmed before he allegedly headbutted a man named Dean Parker. Check it out here.

Justin Bieber, 22, is being accused of assault, and the seconds right before the alleged incident at Serafina restaurant on Feb. 11 were caught on camera! In a video, obtained by TMZ, the 22-year-old can be seen goofing off with Kyle Massey, laughing and messing around. However, when a pal nearby realizes the whole thing is being filmed and waves the videographer off, Justin becomes visibly angry, waving his arm in front of the camera before its quickly shut off.

What happened after that is still up for debate, but the alleged victim, Dean Parker, claimed to police that Justin lunged at him, then “headbutted” him. Meanwhile, the Biebs was photographed with noticeable blood on his hand when he left the event.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that there is an “open investigation,” with no further information available at this time. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Serafina said the restaurant knows “very little” about the alleged incident, but that Justin is always on his best behavior whenever he’s at the restaurant.

Justin has not commented on any of this, and he’s currently far away from the drama while on tour in Mexico. After spending most of February there, he’ll head to Australia and New Zealand in March, then hit South America in April. The Purpose tour will continue through the summer, with stops in South Africa, Israel and several countries in Europe before heading back to the States in July/August. Whoa!

