Harry Styles Dying To Be The Next Justin Timberlake: His Plan To Take Over Hollywood

Justin Timberlake has been able to do something very few other artists can: go seamlessly between acting and singing and do both phenomenally! But he better watch out because Harry Styles is coming for his title, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Harry Styles, 23, may have started off as the front man of an iconic boy band (and we know how much success they usually have after the band splits), but he’ s been working hard to prove how versatile he really is, in music and otherwise. One person who has managed to jump from singing into acting and back successfully is Justin Timberlake, 36, and Harry really admires that! As a matter of fact, he hopes to be just like him one day.

“He is dipping his feet in many areas and as much as he is working on music, the acting bug has definitely bit and we can all thank Dunkirk for sparking that,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has seen how the best do it with Christopher Nolan as his director and he wants to chase an Oscar before he chases a Grammy. He actually loves how Justin Timberlake has done it and how he has done both acting and singing seamlessly, he would like to emulate that type of career.” We can definitely see it happening!

At this rate, it seems like Harry may be the last of the One Direction guys to release solo music, though his solo album is perhaps the most highly anticipated of them all. However, he doesn’t seem to mind, and he doesn’t need to! Fans are thrilled about his first acting gig, and we know that they will all still be there when the album finally does come out. If anyone can compare to Justin’s super-stardom, it’s definitely Harry!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Harry can be like Justin one day? Let us know!

