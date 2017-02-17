Women’s March Organizers Announce New Protest: When & How To Participate

REX/Shutterstock

Women’s March organizers announced an upcoming nationwide protest on Feb. 17, in the hopes of spreading a powerful message! Click inside for all the details on when and how to participate in the epic ‘A Day Without A Woman’ strike!

Millions of people packed the street for the Women’s Marches in Washington, DC, NYC and LA. Now, the group who organized the marches is planning a NEW nationwide protest, which will reportedly take place on March 8. Suitably, that date on the calendar also marks International Women’s Day. The highly anticipated event, also known as the “A Day Without A Woman” strike, hopes to spread the message that America can’t grow as a nation without women.

Today, we're excited to initiate 17 days of action leading up to A Day Without A Woman. https://t.co/iCrlhraapu #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/tbeZmzrZ18 — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 17, 2017

The organization made the announcement via Instagram, reading, “In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression?” The message also noted that women should be a driving force in the work place and leading communities.

It continued, “Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred.” Millions flooded the streets less than a month ago, to make it loud and clear to President Donald Trump, and congress, that women’s rights are and should always be human rights.

“Over the next few weeks we will be sharing more information on what actions on that day can look like for you,” the poignant post concluded. “Feb. 17th, gather your friends, families, neighbors, and start brainstorming ideas for how you can enhance your community, stand up to this administration, integrate resistance and self-care into your daily routine, and how you will channel your efforts for good on March 8th. Remember: this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be participating in the peaceful strike? Let us know!

