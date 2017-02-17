Darrelle Revis: NFL Star Turns Himself In To Police After Scary Assault Charges

REX/Shutterstock

Darrelle Revis is no longer a wanted man. The New York Jets star has surrendered to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He’s been hit with assault charges after he was allegedly involved in a nasty street fight, and we’ve got the details!

Yikes! Darrelle Revis turned himself in to a Pittsburgh municipal courthouse Feb. 17, after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with an alleged street fight that left two men unconscious. The New York Jets cornerback didn’t speak to the crush of media that was on hand for his arrival, and was accompanied by his lawyer and several other people. He was hit Feb. 16 with aggravated assault, robbery, terrorist threats and conspiracy charges after allegedly being involved in scary street fight.

Two men — Dallas Cousins and Zacheriah Jarvis — claim the 31-year-old punched them and knocked them out cold after he allegedly freaked out when they started filming him with a smart phone early in the hours of Feb. 12. Police responded to find both men down and they say the last thing they remembered was Darrelle punching them. A third man was present and claims that the NFL star threatened him as well. Nathan Watt said in the police report that after the two men were clocked, Darrelle got in his face and with a closed first told him “I’ve got more guys coming,” and “Do you want to be next?’’

Darrelle’s attorney Blaine Jones strongly denied the men’s allegations, telling HollywoodLife.com that, “He is disappointed, devastated. He has never been in any type of trouble.” He says that his client went out to dinner then stopped off to check out a piece of property he had invested in when a group of five or six men came up to him and asked it if was really the NFL star. When he said “yes,” he says they turned combative and began filming him and that Darrelle tried to leave because he feared for his safety.

