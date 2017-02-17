Christina Grimmie’s Brother Premieres Her New Haunting Song ‘Invisible’: Listen

REX/Shutterstock

We are in awe. Christina Grimmie’s brother premiered her haunting song ‘Invisible’ on Feb. 16, eight months after she was tragically murdered in Florida. The late singer sounds like an angel in her inspiring and powerful new track. Listen here!

Marcus Grimmie, 24, honored his late sister Christina Grimmie by premiering her powerful new song, “Invisible,” on Feb. 16, during his appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show. “It’s completely and utterly amazing because obviously we were devastated as a family,” he revealed to the hosts. “For the first three months, we didn’t even do anything, and then around August I would say, we were like, ‘Hey, you know, we have so much music that she’s been working on!’ And close fans, friends and family have asked us about it constantly, and we owe it to her.”

Christina sadly passed away at the young age of 22 in June 2016, after being fatally shot while signing autographs for fans after her concert in Orlando, Florida. Her absence was definitely felt by all those who loved her, especially due to the extremely shocking nature of her death. After The Voice season 6 contestant was shot, Marcus brazenly tackled the gunman. The assailant killed himself at the scene, but many are still coming to terms with this senseless tragedy.

“Since about 2015, she’s been just grinding it out, writing songs, and has about 50-60 songs that are finished vocally, and she’d just been putting in hard work,” Marcus gushed about his loving sister. He also noted, “It’s unbelievable, no one that I have ever met has worked as hard as she has, and that’s for sure. We’re very excited to be doing this the way she wanted it done.”

Additionally, the proceeds of her haunting new track “Invisible” will go to a memorial fund set up in Christina’s name. Marcus revealed, “The really cool thing is as a family we’re just building Christina’s legacy, because she already left quite a huge mark in this world, and was continuing to do so.” Her second studio album, Invisible, will also be released on Feb. 17, 2017!

HollywoodLifers, do you love this gorgeous new song? Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.