Christina El Moussa Confesses Her ‘Love’ For Ex Tarek Despite Nasty Divorce

Whoa! Valentine’s Day really brought out the feels for Christina El Moussa. Even though she’s in the middle of a bitter divorce from estranged hubby Tarek, the ‘Flip or Flop’ star confessed she still has love for him. We’ve got her shocking message, right here!

It looks like Christina and Tarek El Moussa are playing nice to keep their HGTV show Flip or Flop alive. The stunning 33-year-old blonde showed off how there’s nothing but love on the set of their series in a sweet Instagram post Feb. 15. She posed alongside their various crew members for a pic with the message, “I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv.” Yes, Tarek IS in the photo!

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Tellingly, the divorcing couple kept a far distance from each other, with Tarek, 35, on the far right with his hands by his sides while Christina is way on the other side of the shot with her arms around her crew members. She looks way happier to be in the pic than he does, but at least they can both agree that they work with a really terrific bunch of guys.

Flip or Flop hasn’t yet been cancelled by HGTV despite the couple’s bitter split, and they’ve still been shooting the remaining episodes of season seven despite their differences. Hey, as long as they can keep it professional for the sake of their brand, why not? It just depends on whether or not the audience is going want to keep watching them knowing all of the drama that is going on in real life for the pair. Christina is happily dating contractor Gary Anderson, while Tarek was spotted out on a date with a mystery blonde.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Flip or Flop will get an eighth season in light of Christina and Tarek’s marriage collapsing?

